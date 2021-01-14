Worth County Fair Discussion Scheduled for February

It may be January, but already fair boards across the area are facing a decision on whether to have the fair live or virtually. The pandemic took it’s toll on every single event last year in all counties in the area. Now, even with vaccinations becoming more readily available to certain groups, the concern remains as to viability of in-person fair events versus online. Worth County ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson says that Worth County fair discussions will begin very soon.

The Worth County Fair is one of the first of the fair season and is usually staged in June in Northwood. Last year, the fair tried some virtual events with great success. They also watched as other area county fairs staged many of their events virtually as well. The knowledge gained from those event and the ones staged by the Worth County Fair Board will be taken into consideration when planning this years event.

The board is continuing to keep the safety of fair patrons in mind during this time.