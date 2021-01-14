Snow Emergencies Declared in Local Cities

As the strong snow storm moves through the area today and Friday, several area cities have begun to issue snow emergencies and events. The cities of Algona, Whittemore, Burt, and Titonkahave already made emergency declarations that go into effect beginning at 6pm, but vary on end times according to the city. In Whittemore, the emergency lasts until 12pm Saturday and all vehicles may not be parked on city roads for the duration of the emergency.

Algona has also declared a snow emergency continues until Saturday at noon. Parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until the event is called or expired.

In Titonka and Burt, the emergency declaration continues until 9 am on Saturday morning. Here all vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets while the roads are being cleared.

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for Kossuth, Winnebago, Wright, and Hancock Counties beginning at 6 pm Thursday and continuing until Friday evening at 6 pm. As a result, other local cities are expected to follow suit with snow emergencies and events. Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details and information.