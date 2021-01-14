Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings for the area due to the oncoming snow event. A Blizzard Warning as been issued for Winnebago, Wright, Kossuth, and Hancock Counties. Cerro Gordo and Worth will go under a Winter Storm Warning. In Minnesota, Faribault County is under a Blizzard Warning while Freeborn County will be under a Winter Storm Warning.

Currently, the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm, but because of the shift in the approaching system, the area will see heavier snow amounts causing problems with local commutes. Essentially, two waves of wintry precipitation are moving into the area. Between them will be a short dry period. The first will bring a combination of rain and snow, but the second wave will bring heavier snow, strong winds, and resulting blizzard like conditions into the area tonight.

The forecast is now calling for 4-8 inches of snow in the Hancock, Wright, Kossuth, Palo Alto, and Winnebago Counties tonight. Winds will be the major reason for the Blizzard Warning which will take effect at 6pm Thursday night and continue until 6pm Friday evening. Forecasted gusts of 32 to 50 miles per hour are expected to be associated with this storm. The winds could cause blizzard like and white out conditions on area roads. On Friday, an additional 2-4 inches of new snow is expected, but the winds will have died down to 20 mph gusts at times. Friday travel will still remain hazardous at times due to blowing and drifting snow

In Faribault County, Minnesota, a possible 5-9 inches of new snow and wind gusts near 50 mph are predicted with this storm. Freeborn may see up to 8 inches of new snow.