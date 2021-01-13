Winter Stargazing Program Goes Online on Friday

Winter is one of the best times to view the night sky. The air is free of high humidity levels which obscure light from distant galaxies, stars, and nebula. It is also one of the coldest times to do so in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. As a result, the Winnebago County Conservation Department has come up with a unique way to learn about winter stars. The program will be done indoors and online. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

On Friday evening, January 15th, participants who have signed up via lralls@winnebagoccb.com, will be able to check out the brighter winter stars like Regulus in Leo or Betelguese in Orion along with some bright planets.

The program is free and open to the public, however you must contact Ralls either by email or by phone at (641) 565-3390.