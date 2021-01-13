Rep. Randy Feenstra Statement on the 25th Amendment Resolution

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement regarding today’s vote on the 25th Amendment resolution:

“Last week, I stated that I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term. Tonight, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are expected to bring a resolution to the House floor asking the vice president and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“It is disappointing that Democratic leaders have chosen to focus on divisive political acts when it is clear our country is already deeply divided.

“I will be a firm ‘no’ vote on this resolution. It’s time for Congress to prioritize delivering results for our farmers, families, and rural main streets by fighting for pricing transparency in our agriculture markets, lowering prescription drug costs and making health care affordable, and growing our economy through lower taxes and reduced regulation.”