Kossuth Sheriff Calls in MART to Assist in Whittemore Case

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was called to 407 Clay Street in Whittemore on Sunday regarding a possible animal neglect investigation. When officers arrived on scene at the residence, they discovered what they perceived to be a potential concern of officer safety.

The Sheriff’s Office called in the Multi Area Response Team or MART to assist with the ongoing animal neglect investigation. Authorities stress that there is no immediate concern of public safety. Authorities will not release any further information regarding the case.