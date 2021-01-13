Jenna “Troy” D. Russell, age 42 of Victor and formerly of Dows, Iowa, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home in Victor.

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Social distancing and face masks will be required for those attending the visitation.

A public memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor with Rev. Roger Dykstra, pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City, officiating. Social distancing and face masks will be required for those attending the service. The service will be live streamed on the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 3:45 pm.

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Dows. Social distancing and face masks will be required for those attending the visitation.

A public memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Dows with Rev. Laurel Meester officiating. Social distancing and face masks will be required for those attending the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Jenna Russell Memorial Fund to benefit local park and recreation programs in Victor, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Hospice Compassus of Cedar Rapids, or First Lutheran Church of Dows, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, IA 52347 or Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 396, Dows, IA 50071.

Ewing Funeral Home in Dows is assisting the family with local arrangements.