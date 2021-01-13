Field Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Jerome Field of Forest City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony,” and Count 3 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 7, 2020. For Count 1, Field was sentenced to serve an

indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Field was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Field was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. For Count 3, Field was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The jail sentence was suspended. Field was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Field was also sentenced on the charge of “Assault on a Peace Officer,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 8, 2020. Field was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The jail sentence was suspended. Field was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Field was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.