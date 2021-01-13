Area Schools Adapt to New Public Health Proclamation

Late Thursday afternoon last week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school sponsored events, were lifted on Friday.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann talked about the changes and how the Top of Iowa Conference is proceeding.

Lehmann explains why gyms aren’t yet opening to full capacity.