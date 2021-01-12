Umbaugh Reaches Career Milestone, Forest City Goes Undefeated at Home

For the second straight year and the 21st time in school history, a Forest City wrestler has reached 100 career wins.

Kaleb Umbaugh recorded his 100th career win on Saturday, helping Forest City go 4-0 in their dual tournament.

Umbaugh came into this season with an 85-52 record, needing just 15 wins to reach the milestone, which in most years would be more than obtainable, but with the uncertainty with the pandemic, it was up in the air.

Umbaugh is in the top-20 for career pins and reversals and will look to continue to move up the Forest City history books. He is just the second active wrestler for the Indians to have 100 career wins, joining Brock Moore, who reached the milestone last season.