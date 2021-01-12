Pesticide Recertification Classes in Winnebago County

Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training is available in Winnebago County. This is a recertification that must be done in one of two ways. Those who are needing the certification can do the training once every year or they can test out every three years.

Ashley Throne of the Winnebago County Iowa State Extension Service explains what her office is doing to help get applicants certified.

Those who are wanting to go through the certification have options to do so.

Those who would like or need to register can contact Ashley Throne at the Winnebago County ISU Extension Office at (641) 584-2261. There is a $20 fee and there are several dates available according to Throne.

Those who may need special accommodations can contact the office to make the arrangements ahead of time.