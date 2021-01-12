Miscanthus Value for Iowa Farmers Highlighted in an Upcoming Thursday Seminar

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and Conservation Learning Group, is hosting a free wetland virtual field day on growing miscanthus in Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Join for a live conversation with Emily Heaton, Iowa State University agronomy professor and extension biomass crop specialist.

Miscanthus has received widespread attention as a biomass crop for bioenergy in Europe, while bedding and bioproduct markets are developing faster than energy markets in the U.S.

Heaton’s team is exploring what it takes to successfully grow miscanthus in Iowa and measuring the impact on soil health and water quality. The team is also exploring converting areas of fields that produce low corn and soybean yields to miscanthus for improved long-term profitability.

“Iowa already produces more turkeys and eggs than any other state; why shouldn’t we make the turkey bedding and egg cartons, too?” asks Heaton. “We can make both out of miscanthus, and growing it builds soil, cleans water and provides habitat. But if the crop is so great, why aren’t more people growing it?”

This virtual field day will cover the pros and cons of miscanthus production and its fit in crop and livestock systems.

To participate in the live virtual field day at 1 p.m. CST on Jan. 14, click this URL: https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpduihpj8iE9ZHcjpsenc2DWQILG41wg0D or visit www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events and click “Join Live Virtual Field Day”.

Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1 312-626-6799 or +1 646-876-9923. The meeting ID is 914 1198 4892.

The field day will be recorded and archived on the ILF website so that it can be watched at any time. The archive will be available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events.

Participants may be eligible for a Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit. Information about how to apply to receive the unit (if approved) will be provided at the end of the live field day.