James “Jim” M. Malloy, 90, of Garner, formerly of Joice, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:15 A.M., Saturday. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church with a rosary at 10:15 A.M.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Marcus Malloy, the son of Marcus and Beatrice (Duffy) Malloy, was born April 16, 1930 in Gilmore City, Iowa. He attended school in Claire, Iowa before moving with his family to the Lake Mills area graduating from Joice High School in 1949. On April 24, 1954 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Tracy at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond. They farmed together south of Joice until retiring in 2011. In 2013, they moved to Garner. Jim served his country in the Iowa National Guard. He enjoyed gardening, coffeeing with friends and dancing at the Surf Ballroom.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was a 3 rd Degree Knight of Columbus.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty of Garner; son, Marcus Malloy of Joice; grandson, Michael Malloy of New Brighton, MN; a brother, Joseph (Susan) Malloy of Cummings, IA; two sisters, Mary Ann Brown of Naples, FL, and Sharon Rydeen of Rosemount, MN; a brother-in-law, Tom Madden of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eleanor Madden; and brothers-in-law, Robert Rydeen and Donald Brown.