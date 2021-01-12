Hancock County Considers Property For New County Shed

Hancock County is considering the purchase of 10 acres of land on the northeast side of Britt for $200,000 for the future construction of a new county shed. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells who currently owns the property and where it is located.

Although no construction plans are in the works for a new building, the board feels the current county shed in Britt is outdated and beyond capacity.

Another advantage to purchasing this 10 acres of property, Tlach says, is the two water lines.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors set the public hearing for Monday, January 25th at 9:30am to establish final determination of the property purchase.