Hancock County Board to Discuss Budgets

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9 am with a review of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budgets. The meeting is open to the pubic and can be viewed from your tablet or smartphone by going to https://globalmeeting.com/join/618729749. Participants an call in as well at (646) 749-3122 and using access code 618-729-749.

The meeting will open with Sandy Mirales of the Winnebago-Hancock-Worth (WHW) Social Services who will discuss the need to help fund the mental health services programs in the county and in the region that the county belongs to. Then at 9:15 am, Gerald Edgars of the Hancock County Veterans Affairs Department will ask for an allocation for his budget.

At 10 am, Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler will lay out her budget for the upcoming year followed by Andy Buffington who heads up the Communications/Zoning/Emergency Management and 911 Call Center.

At 11 am Chelcee Schleuger who heads the Hancock County Health Department will deliver her budget for the upcoming fiscal year followed by the Secondary Road Department, headed by Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis at 11:30 am.

The board will continue to work on the budgets after the presentations are made in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.