Delle Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jillian Delle of Northwood, pled guilty to with “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 12, 2020. Delle was sentenced to 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a 625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Delle was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Delle was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.