COVID Figures continue to Trend Downward

The latest figures regarding the spread of the Coronavirus within the immediate two county are area available according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

He says the hospitalizations in the region continue to decline slightly.

While he wishes there were more of the Coronavirus vaccine readily available locally, vaccinations are ongoing and progress is being made.

The state of Iowa has distributed 208,875 doses of the vaccine. The state says the 98,691 have already received the first dose.