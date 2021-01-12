Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp

Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The memorial service will be livestreamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.

Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Betty’s family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248

