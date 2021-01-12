Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The memorial service will be livestreamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.

Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Betty’s family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248