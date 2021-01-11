Winnebago Board to Discuss New Logan Township Swine Finisher Site

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am in the Winnebago County Courthouse. The board will discuss current COVID-19 policies and any possible changes that may need to be made. The board will then approve any new appointments they have made to various boards and committees.

The board will also hear from the County Recorder, the County Auditor, and the County Treasurer regarding semi-annual and quarterly reports. There may be actions taken on these reports including possible approval.

The board will then take up the matter of setting a public hearing date on the Eagle Pork 15 site. This new swine finishing site in the Logan Township section 22 is looking to add 5,000 head of hogs to the site. The date will be determined for the public hearing so that residents can voice their opinion on the swine finishing site. The county will notify everyone as to when the date is and the public can participate over the phone or possibly in person.

The meeting today can be viewed by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/ or by calling (641) 591-6903 with a participant code of 149935.