Merlin “Butch” Netland

January 11, 2021 John Jacobs Uncategorized Comments Off on Merlin “Butch” Netland

Merlin “Butch” Netland, 69, of Klemme, IA, died unexpectedly at his home in Klemme, IA, on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

A public remembrance visitation will be held Tuesday, January 13, 2021 from 11am to 1 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme. A short time of sharing and reflections will take place at 1 PM at the funeral home and burial will follow in the ell Township Cemetery in Klemme. at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme. There will be a livestream of the visitation, time of sharing and graveside services on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. 641-587-2510.

www.amdrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com

