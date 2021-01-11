Merlin “Butch” Netland, 69, of Klemme, IA, died unexpectedly at his home in Klemme, IA, on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
A public remembrance visitation will be held Tuesday, January 13, 2021 from 11am to 1 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme. A short time of sharing and reflections will take place at 1 PM at the funeral home and burial will follow in the Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
There will be a livestream of the visitation, time of sharing and graveside services on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page.
Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.
641-587-2510.