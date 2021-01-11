Bullis Sentenced on Driving Barred Charges

Drake Bullis of Rake, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 2, 2020. Bullis was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended.

Bullis also pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 24, 2020. Bullis was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.