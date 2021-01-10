Rondi A. (Lamfers – Hill) Escobar, 48, of Laguna Vista, Texas, formerly Belmond, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home in Laguna Vista.

Funeral services for Rondi will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Mark Pluff officiating. A private interment will take place.

Visitation for Rondi will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248