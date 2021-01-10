Harlan H. Haberkamp, 90, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
A private family funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hancock County Memorial Hospital. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.