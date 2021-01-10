Clifford Duane Nicholson, 72, most recently residing at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, Belmond,, IA, a native of the Buckeye, IA, area and graduate of Alden High School, Alden, IA, and father of numerous area residents, died, January 7, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Burial will be in the family area of the Buckeye Cemetery on Wednesday with public graveside services at 1 pm. Pastor Bob will be officiating. Public visitation will be held at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street Southeast, Belmond, IA. on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. There will be a public time of memory sharing beginning at 630 PM at the church on Tuesday. Social distancing will be practice and the family requests those attending wear masks as directed by current guidelines. Memorials may given in Clifford Nicholson’s family % P.O. Box 224, Belmond, IA 50421.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.

Andrews Funeral Home 641-444-4474. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com