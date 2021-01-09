Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Fishing in Full Swing

Area ice fishing is underway on most area lakes and rivers. Stay safe when fishing with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness at the boat ramp is 4-5 inches of good ice under two inches of poor quality ice.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is 6-7 inches in front of the Ice House Point boat ramp. Ice in the east basin is more variable and may have thinner areas. Use caution if venturing out; check ice thickness often. Most angling activity has been near the Ice House Point boat ramp and near the Gunshot Hill shoreline. Ice is thinner in the inlet bridge bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Try waxworms and small live minnows. Sorting is needed; 8-10 inch fish reported. . Yellow Perch – Fair: Fair to good bite. Most have been picked up in the southwest portion of the lake between Provost Point and Ice House Point in 3-7 feet of water. You may have to move to find fish. Use waxworms or live minnows on a small jig. Most fish are 6- to 10-inches with some 11- to 12-inches. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up occasional walleyes with jigging spoons and minnow heads. Low light conditions are more productive. Bluegill – Fair: Try a waxworm on a small jig fished in 3-6 feet of water. Sorting is needed.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness near the boat ramp is 5-6 inches of good ice under 2 inches of poor quality ice. Ice conditions are variable; use caution and check ice often. This is a good place to target bluegill, crappie, and yellow perch through the ice.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice is variable; areas with fishing activity have roughly 5 inches of ice in most places. Reports of open water and thinner ice near the beach at the southwest part of the lake. Expect thinner ice near the spillway and near any inflows in the arms. Anglers have been out on foot at the north end, mid-lake and near the south end boat ramp. Use caution and check ice thickness often. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try minnows and waxworms fished in 10-20 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have had luck in 10-20 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up the occasional walleye. Use a jigging spoon with a small minnow or minnow head.

North Twin Lake

Ice remains variable; use caution and check ice thickness often if you venture out. Anglers have been out; foot traffic only at this time. Anglers have had luck with panfish and the occasional walleye while fishing the very southwest corner of the lake and near the narrows in front the state park beach. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have picked up crappie along the southwest shoreline of the lake. The bite is hit or miss; morning and evening bite is best.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Ice conditions remain variable with 9-10 inches of ice in locations and much thinner areas mid-lake that were just recently frozen over. Reports of heaves and thinner ice near the big island. Use caution and check ice thickness often. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch with waxworms and minnows near the dredge cuts along the west side of the lake. Walleye – Fair: Use jigging spoons with a minnow during low light conditions near the dredge cuts. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm or minnow on a small jigging spoon in 5-10 feet of water.

Ice conditions vary and can change quickly from one area to another; use caution and check thickness often if venturing out. Most ice in the district is between 5 -10 inches with the occasional pocket of open water, seam, or thin ice in the main basins. . For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Ice thickness is 4 to 6 inches. Waterfowl have kept a hole open on the northeast side of the lake. Yellow Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 3 to 8 inches. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a spikes. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Anglers fishing the Farmers beach area are catching perch in 2 to 6 feet of water on small jigs. You may have to use larger bait to catch the bigger fish. Walleye – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake Cornelia

Ice thickness is 3 to 5 inches. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching lots of 3- to 7-inch fish. Yellow Bass – Fair: Catch 5- to 8-inch yellows on small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow.

Lower Pine Lake

Ice thickness is about 7 inches off the boat ramp. Waterfowl have a large hole open between the island and beach. Ice thickness can vary dramatically on Lower Pine Lake due to springs. Use caution and check thickness as you go.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness varies from 4 to 7 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use jigs tipped with bait.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 3 to 7 inches. Bluegill – Fair.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice thickness is about 5 inches off the boat ramp. Ice thickness can vary dramatically on Upper Pine due to springs and slush covering the lake before good ice formation. Most anglers have stayed close to the west shoreline. Use caution and check thickness as you go.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use.

Dog Creek (Lake)

Fishing has been fair to good.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. Ice conditions vary across the lake with around 9 inches with some bad spots that have more recently frozen over in recent weeks. Bluegill – Good: Easily catch lots of bluegill; a lot of sorting may be needed with many 7.5- to 9-inch fish. Yellow Perch – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Ingham Lake

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching larger yellow perch, but with low frequency.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms.

Lost Island Lake

Ice conditions range from 7-10.5 inches. A good amount of fishing pressure has been seen recently. Yellow Perch – Good. Walleye – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Bluegill – Good: Lots of 4- to 6-inch fish are being caught. Black Crappie – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use. Ice conditions are around 9.5 inches, but can be variable. Use extreme caution; a side-by-side went through the ice the last week of December. Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. Ice conditions vary across the lake with 7-11 inches. Be wary out on the main basin with areas that have more recently frozen over. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch fishing has been tough, but once you find them, many quality 9- to 10.5-inchers have been caught. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has been tough, but anglers have been able to limit out.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. West Okoboji was the last lake to fully ice up on Dec. 25. . Ice conditions vary 7-11 inches in the bays (North Bay- 9 inches; Millers Bay – 8 inches; Emerson Bay – 9.5 inches; Smiths Bay -10 inches). Be wary out on the main basin as there are areas that have more recently frozen over; venturing far out is not recommended. Panfishing has been good in many of the bays where many anglers have been able to sight fish. Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Good.

Iowa Great Lakes are fully iced up with conditions ranging from 8-10 inches. There are still many spots in the main basins that are somewhat freshly covered; use caution when going out. The use of ATV’s is not recommended. Remember to bring a form of ice picks, a form of flotation, a friend, and be smart out on the ice! For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

The impoundments have about 12 inches ice with 4 inches of snow. Use caution when crossing areas with current and check ice depths often. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are finding nice sized crappie in the deeper holes and areas out of current, such as a backwater. Use minnows for best luck. Bluegill – Slow: A few nice sized gills are being caught while fishing for crappie. Try small pieces of bait and lures; bluegills have very small mouths. Walleye – Slow: Use live bait for best luck.

Decorah District Streams

Iowa’s trout season is open all year. Don’t forget to buy a new trout fee and license. Many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout and stocked catchable-size rainbow trout. Many trout streams flow through wildlife management areas. Use care when parking along road if a parking area isn’t plowed. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout – Fair: Avoid stepping on trout nests or redds; these are freshly cleaned areas on stream bottoms. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout – Fair: Walk around cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges or minnows. Please respect private property open to angling.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is 4-6 inches with about 2 inches of snow. Open water around the aerator; use caution around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm or spike on a small jig under a bobber. The bite is improving. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers using minnows on an ice jig are finding fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Concentrate your effort along the rock reefs or around brush piles.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is 4 to 8 inches with about an inch of snow. Excellent clarity with 12 feet visibility. Use caution when ice fishing; check depths often. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike on overcast days with excellent water clarity. Activity is picking up some. Look for fish in 12 to 15 feet of water.

Volga Lake

Volga Lake has about 6 inches of ice capped with 6 inches of snow. Use caution when going on ice; check depths often. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike under a bobber fished around the brush piles.

Area rivers are partially frozen. Use caution in areas with current. Area lakes are iced over with a cap of 2-4 inches of snow. Ice thickness varies. Temperatures in the low 30’s to teens at night. 2021 licenses are available now. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Ice thickness is around 8 inches over most of lake. Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Bluegill – Good: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around sunken structure.

South Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching bluegill on South Prairie Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom.

Ice thickness on most area lakes has set up well with 5 to 6 inches of ice. Lakes in and around the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are producing catches of bluegill and crappie. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.5 feet at Lansing and is expected to be stable and drop slowly over the next week. Use extreme caution on snow covered ice in areas that may have current as conditions can vary. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Ice thickness is 6 to 8 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in 4 to 12 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with mousies in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 15.4 feet and is expected to be stable and drop slowly over the next week. Use caution on snow covered ice in areas that may have current as conditions can vary. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Ice thickness is 6 to 8 inches. Anglers are able to cross Johnson Slough in the Sny Magill area; many are fishing in Norwegian Lake. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in 4 to 12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs tipped with mousies in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 8.5 feet at Lansing and is expected to be stable and drop slowly over the next week. Use caution on snow covered ice in areas that may have current as conditions can vary. Ice thickness is 6-8 inches. Ice anglers are catching panfish at Mud Lake. Use caution and avoid the creek area. Tailwater fishing is still accessible by both boat ramps in Guttenberg. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in 4 to 12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs tipped with mousies in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Reports of largemouth biting on tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters.

Ice continues to build on Pools 9-11. Many areas have 6-8 inches of ice in protected backwaters; use caution as ice conditions can be variable. Avoid areas with any current as ice is unsafe. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is expected to hold steady this week. Water levels are 6.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.7 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 34 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – No Report: Ice fishing is taking place, but snow covered ice makes ice depths unpredictable. Ice does not freeze well when covered with snow. Walleye – Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year. Ice chunks are hindering getting out the tailwater ramps.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 6.9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is holding steady. Water temperature is around 34 degrees. Water clarity is good. As of Dec. 4, the tailwater ramp was open to boats, but large chunks of floating ice may make launching difficult. Walleye – Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year. City of Bellevue ramp is marginal for launching a boat with large floating ice chunks. Bluegill – No Report: Ice fishing is taking place, but snow covered ice makes ice depths unpredictable. Ice does not freeze well when covered with snow.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is holding steady at 5.5 feet, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 34 degrees. Water clarity is good. Walleye – Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year. Bluegill – No Report: Ice fishing is taking place, but snow covered ice makes ice depths unpredictable. Ice does not freeze well when covered with snow.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 5.8 feet at Rock Island and is holding steady. The water temperature is near 34 degrees. Water clarity is good. Walleye – Fair: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year.

Water temperature in the main channel is near freezing and water level is stable throughout the district. Tailwater walleye fishing is underway. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Unsafe ice conditions. Tailwater stage is 6.21 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay fairly steady. The Marquette Street boat ramp has been plowed, but there is still some snow and ice on the ramp that could make launching a boat difficult. Reports of 5-6 inches of ice in Sunset Marina. Use caution on the ice; check ice thickness often as you move. Bluegill – Good: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina on ice jigs and waxworms.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.92 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay steady. As of Jan. 7, the ramp at Muscatine has been plowed, but the parking lot has not. Ice on the ramp will make launching a boat difficult. Big Timber has 5-6 inches of ice out from the parking lot. Ice conditions can be variable in Big Timber; check ice conditions often as you move.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.73 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to stay fairly steady. The Toolsboro road and ramp are snow and ice covered. We have not received any ice fishing or ice conditions reports for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.31 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is forecast to stay fairly steady. River stage is 9.39 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.84 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool. We have not received any tailwater reports or reports on boat ramp conditions for this pool.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady the past couple days. Main channel water temperature is 32 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Use caution out on the ice; check ice thickness often as you move. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Ice fishing not recommended. Ice thickness at the boat ramp bay is about 4-5 inches. Ice thickness is thinner on the main body of the lake and highly variable with patches of open water by the dam.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice fishing not recommended. Ice thickness is about 2.5 inches in the campground arm; the rest of the lake isn’t any better. The holes that the geese and swans were holding open, froze over last weekend.

Lake Darling

Ice fishing not recommended. Ice thickness is about 3 inches by the campground boat; the rest of the ice is generally thinner. The open water (~10 acres) in the middle of the lake finally froze over on Jan. 5.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice thickness is 4 to 5 inches above the causeway; anglers are catching crappies in the evenings. Ice is thinner on the main body of the lake; closer to the dam is highly variable in thickness. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is later in the afternoon into the night in about 12-14 feet of water up above the causeway.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

The backwaters near Vinton have about 7 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Northern Pike – Fair: Angles are catching a few fish on tip-ups.

Central Park Lake

The east end of the lake has 5-6 inches of ice; the west end has 2-4 inches with some open water areas. Use caution if venturing out; check ice thickness often. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Central Park Pond

Ice thickness is 4 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at winter pool of 683.3 feet and is frozen over with variable ice.

Diamond Lake

The lake has about 2 to 6 inches of ice under the snow. Use caution if venturing out; check ice depths often. No fishing reports are available.

Green Castle Lake

Ice thickness is 4 to 6 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are small. Yellow Perch – Fair: Most fish are small. Black Crappie – Fair: A few nice fish were reported.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)Ice thickness is 6 inches on the edges and closer to 3 inches on the main lake. Use caution if venturing out; check ice depths often. Bluegill – Fair: Some decent fish were caught this week. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Ice thickness is 4 to 5 inches on the edges and protected areas; deeper areas may only have an inch or two. Use caution if venturing out; check ice depths often. No fishing reports available; few anglers have been out braving the variable ice.

Otter Creek LakeIce thickness is 6-8 inches. A yellow bass ice fishing tournament will be held here on Jan. 16. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake The west end of the lake has up to 6 inches of ice; the main lake is mostly unsafe. Stay in shallow/protected areas; use caution and check ice depths often. Bluegill – Fair: Try around brush in coves. Most fish are smaller. Black Crappie – Slow: A few smaller fish have been caught around brush.

Rodgers Park Lake

Ice thickness is 9 to 10 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Sand Lake

This is the quarry in Marshalltown. Ice thickness is up to 6 inches, but is variable. Use caution and check ice depths often. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A few nice bass have been caught this week.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness is 4 to 6 inches. The aeration system is not turned on; it will be turned on in the next week or two. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 iches. Most activity has been around the west ramp jetties and over the deeper water below the cabins.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Ice thickness is 4 to 5 inches on the Pinicon Ridge backwaters. Bluegill – Slow: Some smaller fish have been caught.

Many areas have unsafe ice hidden under the snow. Use caution if venturing out; check ice depths often. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice is starting to form, but is not thick enough to fish on.

Lake Miami

The lake is frozen over with unsafe ice covered with snow.

Lake Sugema

Ice is starting to form, but is unsafe. Open water is still in some areas.

Lake Wapello

Park employees report 2 inches of clear ice and 3 inches of cloudy ice. Open water is out from the lodge and beach.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.10 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. The lake still has some areas of open water in the main lake. Bays and coves will ice over first. Use caution; unsafe ice is hidden under the snow. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody.

Red Haw Lake

Ice is forming, but it is unsafe. There are still areas of open water.

Very few anglers have been out. Ice has been forming, but it is not thick enough to fish on in most locations. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Slow: Catch remaining fall stocked trout with jigging spoons or panfish jigs tipped with waxworms. Additional trout will be stocked unannounced through the ice this winter. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

On Jan. 6, ice thickness was 4 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies in the evenings with live minnows or waxworms on glow jigs in the main lake near roadbeds and the creek channel.

Boone District Farm Ponds

As of Jan. 7, farm ponds and community fishing ponds in Central Iowa had an average of 6 to 8 inches of ice. Bluegill – Good: Catch a mix of bluegills and crappies in many community ponds. Check the Fish Local webpage for a list of public ponds where ice fishing is allowed.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs baited with shad imitating plastics or shiners below the Red Rock dam. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast jigs baited with shad imitating plastics or shiners below the Red Rock dam.

Don Williams Lake

As of Jan. 6, ice thickness was 6 inches. The bait shop is open next to the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies with live minnows or glow jigs tipped with waxworms in the evenings at sunset and after. The daytime bite has been very slow.

Lake Petocka

As of Jan. 6, ice thickness is 8 inches. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Catch remaining fall stocked trout with jigging spoons or panfish jigs tipped with waxworms. Additional trout will be stocked unannounced through the ice this winter. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Jan. 7, waterbodies in Central Iowa had 4 to 8 inches of ice. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita is holding a large number of geese keeping a portion of the lake open. The upper end of the pontoon arm has 4 to 5 inches of ice. Bluegill – Slow.

Lake Manawa

The dredging project has provided excellent habitat to find fish this winter. Expect good numbers of black and white crappies plus good walleye numbers.

Littlefield Lake

Ice thickness is variable from 3 to 5 inches. Be prepared to find the cedar tree piles in the lake for best success through the ice. Bluegill – Fair.

Meadow Lake

Unsafe ice conditions. Meadow Lake will be a good ice fishing destination this year. It has a good population of 8-inch bluegill and 9-inch black crappie.



Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose is a top pick for lakes with large bluegills. It also has a small population of large black crappies.

Viking Lake

The lake is holding a large number of geese. Viking has a very good crappie population that will provide good fishing this winter.

Ice conditions continue to be variable. Lakes in the northern part of the district average about 5 inches of ice. For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches at the south ramp and beach ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along deep cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Variable ice conditions with 3-5 inches of ice. Geese are keeping some areas of open water.

Summit Lake

Ice thickness is about 7 inches at the boat ramp. Avoid the HWY 25 bridge area due to thin ice.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is about 4-5 inches at the main boat ramp.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 5 inches at the east boat ramp and south boat ramp.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions with 3-7 inches of ice. The recent warm weather deteriorated the top couple inches of ice. If you venture out on the ice, use extreme caution and drill test holes often. Limited ice fishing activity observed this week. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.