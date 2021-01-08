Wrestling Scores From 1/7/2020

January 8, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Wrestling Scores From 1/7/2020
Photo credit - West Hancock Activities

at West Fork

Lake Mills 42 Forest City 23

Lake Mills 66 West Fork 14

Forest City 66 West Fork 18

at West Hancock

West Hancock 55 Eagle Grove 17

West Hancock 70 North Union 4

West Hancock 78 GHV 6

Eagle Grove 54 North Union 30

Eagle Grove 54 GHV 18

North Union 54 GHV 24

at Nashua-Plainfield

Osage 52 NP 20

Osage 54 Saint Ansgar 19

Osage 69 Belmond-Klemme 12

NP 60 Belmond-Klemme 24

NP 58 Saint Ansgar 18

Saint Ansgar 51 Belmond-Klemme 24

at Rockford

Central Springs 54 Northwood-Kensett 12

Central Springs 57 Rockford 6

Central Springs 58 Newman Catholic 15

Northwood-Kensett 42 Newman Catholic 30

Northwood-Kensett 42 Rockford 18

Newman Catholic 42 Rockford 18

