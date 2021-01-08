Wrestling Scores From 1/7/2020

at West Fork
Lake Mills 42 Forest City 23
Lake Mills 66 West Fork 14
Forest City 66 West Fork 18
at West Hancock
West Hancock 55 Eagle Grove 17
West Hancock 70 North Union 4
West Hancock 78 GHV 6
Eagle Grove 54 North Union 30
Eagle Grove 54 GHV 18
North Union 54 GHV 24
at Nashua-Plainfield
Osage 52 NP 20
Osage 54 Saint Ansgar 19
Osage 69 Belmond-Klemme 12
NP 60 Belmond-Klemme 24
NP 58 Saint Ansgar 18
Saint Ansgar 51 Belmond-Klemme 24
at Rockford
Central Springs 54 Northwood-Kensett 12
Central Springs 57 Rockford 6
Central Springs 58 Newman Catholic 15
Northwood-Kensett 42 Newman Catholic 30
Northwood-Kensett 42 Rockford 18
Newman Catholic 42 Rockford 18