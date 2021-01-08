Spectator Limitation Lifted For High School Sports

Starting today, Iowa High Schools do not have to limit the number of spectators at basketball games, wrestling meets, and other sporting events.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the changes while updating her emergency proclamation, which went into effect at midnight today.

She lifted the restrictions that only people who live in a participant’s household could attend games or extracurricular events. While the limit is gone, fans at indoor games or meets must still wear masks and maintain their distance from others who don’t live in their households. Schools will be in charge of making sure fans stay within their own family and use social distancing.

Schools and conferences do have the authority to enforce stricter limits or bans on fans altogether. KIOW will update the listening area when schools make decisions on spectator limitations. The Top of Iowa conference announced Friday they will keep their lanyard pass/household system until further notice.

The Governor’s updated proclamation has extended the mask mandate for many indoor public spaces until February 6th.