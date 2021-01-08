North Iowa’s Schaefer Makes it Official, Inks with Warriors

Waldorf University has officially signed another local football athlete, this time from North Iowa.

Max Schaefer – a multisport athlete for the Bison – signed his letter of intent to play for the Warriors yesterday at North Iowa High School. “I liked Waldorf because it’s close to home, and their program is growing,” Schaefer told KIOW.

Schaefer filled many roles for North Iowa and was part of the 1-2 punch at running back for the Bison, who went 5-3 this past season. He rushed 90 times for 693 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 42 yards at wideout, where he will play for Waldorf. “My strength and conditioning coach has helped me improve tremendously, which I think played a huge part in my success,” Shaefer said.

Max also recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for a loss on defense. He returned nine kicks for 250 yards and three punts for 63 yards.

Schaefer will have to adjust to 11-man football after playing 8-man football at North Iowa. “I think that I will adjust well,” he said. “I will be playing wide receiver at Waldorf, (and) I think that the bigger size of the field will allow me to stretch the field out more during plays.”

Waldorf has seen it’s best years as a four-year program over the past four years, including the school’s first national ranking. They have also had success recruiting North Iowa kids to help them get to this point. Waldorf was honored with 17 athletes making the All-Conference list – second-most – following their 6-3 season. Those 17 included nine from the state of Iowa, and three played prep football at KIOW listening area schools. “I played against (some of the local athletes currently on the Waldorf roster) in other sports over the years,” Schaefer said. He continued by saying, “I think it’s great that guys like myself and other local players are getting the chance to compete at the next level.”

Schaefer is also excited about the Waldorf coaching staff’s youth, “I like that the coaching staff has some younger guys. I feel like I will be able to connect very well with them.” Waldorf Head Coach Will Finley was recently honored by the American Football Coaches Association as one of the nation’s top coaches under 35.

Schaefer will join the Warriors following his graduation this spring.