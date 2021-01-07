Blue Blood Donation Week Continues Until Saturday

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to show their support for local heroes the week of January 4-9. LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) to host special blood drives across the area the week of January 4, ending on January 9, annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This Blue Blood Drive week honors law enforcement officers while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals.

The Blue Blood Drive will be held at every LifeServe Donor Center and community blood drive taking place the week of January 4-9. Claire DeRoin of the LifeServe Blood Center talked about the history of the event.

LifeServe Blood Center in Mason City is participating in the event and is welcoming any and all blood donations in honor of Iowa C. O. P. S.

Along with the idea that donors will have saved up to three lives with their blood donation, they will also not walk away empty handed.

There are two ways to schedule an appointment. The first is to go online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or donors can call (800) 287-4903.