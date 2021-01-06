Grassley: America Must Be Better Than This

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today condemned the violent attack on the nation’s capital and implored all Americans to honor the nation’s principles through their actions.

“Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. This was not a demonstration of any of our protected, inalienable rights. These were un-American acts worthy only of condemnation. Those who plowed over police barricades, ignored law enforcement or desecrated our monument to representative democracy flouted the rule of law and disgraced our nation.

“I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms and perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The United States has stood as a beacon of self-governance, free expression and the peaceful transfer of leadership since its founding, and we must uphold these principles. Our nation has been through highs and lows. We’ve vigorously debated differing philosophies and have endured disagreements on policy and leadership. Through it all, our shared values have held strong. We must not lose grip of those shared values today.

“This is a sad day for America. As a nation, we must be better than this.”