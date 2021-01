Tuesday, January 5th

Forest City Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Belmond-Klemme JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Lake Mills Basketball vs North Iowa 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff LM Video Stream

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Texas Following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Thursday, January 7th

Forest City Wrestling vs. Lake Mills and West Fork at North Butler 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Wrestling vs Eagle Grove, GHV, and North Union 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, January 8th

Forest City Basketball at Lake Mills 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball vs Bishop Garrigan JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Lake Mills Basketball vs Forest City 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff LM Video Stream

Saturday, January 9th

Forest City Basketball at Clear Lake 12:45 PM Airtime 1:00 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

Algona Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura s Algona 1:30 PM Airtime 1:45 Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Presentation Basketball at Waldorf University 2:55 PM Airtime 3:00 PM Tipoff KHAM

Sunday, January 10th

Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech University 2:30 PM Airtime 3:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Monday, January 11th

Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Forest City Girls Basketball at West Fork 7:15 PM Airtime 7:30 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

Tuesday, January 12th

Eagle Grove Basketball at Forest City 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball vs Lake Mills JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Wednesday, January 13th

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at Kansas State University 5:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Tipoff

Thursday, January 14th

Forest City, St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock, North Butler, Central Springs Wrestling at Nashua-Plainfield 5:50 Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KHAM/WH Video Stream

Forest City, St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match GHV Video Stream

Friday, January 15th

Forest City Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Lake Mills 6:05 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff LM Video Stream

Forest City Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:00 PM JV Games (No Audio) 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Saturday, January 16th

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Kansas TBA KIOW

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Girls Basketball at West Hancock 2:00 PM JV Game 3:30 PM Varsity Game KHAM/WH Video Stream

Mason City Boys Basketball at West Hancock 5:00 PM JV Game 6:30 PM Varsity Game KHAM/WH Video Stream