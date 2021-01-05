Worth County 4-H Members Adjust to Online Meeting Formats

The pandemic has not broken the spirit of 4-H members in Worth County. Club members have had to make some adjustments to meeting with each other safely according to Worth County Extension Education Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The Clover Kid program may return again according to Johnson.

Johnson stated that the county is reviewing how to handle the upcoming Worth County Fair which normally takes place in June. Organizers will sit down shortly to look at options on either having a live fair or once again go virtual. Johnson also stated that the plans right now are fluid and they are going to know more as the fair date approaches.