STEM Programming to Begin Soon at the Forest City YMCA

The Forest City YMCA will be rolling out it’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM Programs in January and February. The YMCA is still working out schedules due to the pandemic, but Director of Activities Tony Reynolds is excited about some of the programs.

The are fun programs for the young mechanic in the family.

Kingland Construction Services played a vital role in getting the programs started and the YMCA will announce the dates and times for the start of these STEM initiatives very soon.