Farm Business Management Courses Offered for Women in Ag

With nearly 200 Annie’s Project and Annie’s Inspired courses taught across the state since 2004, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach continues to help women in agriculture to be successful though small-group education, local networks and trusted resources.

During the pandemic, fewer courses with more options are being offered for winter 2021. Five programs will offer a variety of in-person and online formats and expertise.

“Now more than ever, women are looking for meaningful ways to improve their farm or rural businesses in 2021,” said Madeline Schultz, women in ag program manager and farm management team member at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Courses offered for winter 2021 include the following.

Annie’s Project Farm Business Management

Course participants will learn effective strategies to make good decisions in five key management areas including financial, human resources, legal, marketing, and production topics.

Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, virtual only. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach Cerro Gordo County at 641-423-0844, or Mitchell County at 641-732-5574.

Jan. 14 to Feb. 18, in-person or virtual. This program is offered at the Warren Cultural Center Auditorium in Greenfield with a virtual attendance option. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach Adair County at 641-743-8412.

Feb. 8 to March 15, in-person only. This program is offered at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Fort Dodge. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach Webster County at 515-576-2119.

Women Managing Horses

Course participants will learn about Iowa’s equine industry from a business perspective, including financial documentation, marketing the equine business, horse health care, equine insurance, evaluation of feed rations and land use decisions.

Feb. 18 to March 11. This program is offered at the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach Clay County at 712-262-2264.

Women Planning Ag Businesses

Course participants will learn a step-by- step approach for developing business plans for local food businesses, family farm growth or transition and rural businesses such as arts or transportation.

Jan. 16 to April 3, in-person or virtual. This program is offered at the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association in Ames. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach Story County at 515-382-6551.

Register by going online to www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag or by calling the local extension offices listed above. The cost for each course is $75. Registration scholarships may be requested by contacting Madeline Schultz at schultz@iastate.edu.

The statewide sponsors of farm management courses for women are USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586 and Farm Credit Services of America.