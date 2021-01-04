A memorial service for Lyle Matson, 86, of Buffalo Center, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Rake.

Visitation will be held one-hour prior at the church. Burial will be held at the East Cemetery in Rake.

Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required. Both the memorial and graveside services will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices/.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel: 515.295.3731

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com