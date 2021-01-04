Feenstra Sworn in as 4th District Representative

Randy Feenstra (IA-04) was sworn-in to serve as the next representative for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

“I am truly humbled that Iowans in the 4th District elected me to represent them in the halls of Congress, and starting today, I will work tirelessly to make sure they have a seat at the table when making decisions that affect our farmers and main streets,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in Iowa and throughout the country on delivering conservative solutions that will create a booming economy for taxpayers and allow our rural communities to grow and thrive.

“Along with 4th District Iowans, I’d like to thank my wife and family for their love and support. Guided by faith and family, it is my solemn promise to Iowans that I will defend the Constitution of the United States and faithfully discharge my duties as a United States Representative.”

Rep. Feenstra was born and raised in Hull, Iowa, where he has served as City Administrator, Sioux County Treasurer, and Iowa state Senator. Feenstra received a bachelor’s degree from Dordt University and went on to receive his MPA from Iowa State University. After a successful tenure as head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company, he began teaching business classes at Dordt University. He is married to his wife of 28 years, Lynette, and they have 4 children — Taylor, Erika, Dawson, and Savannah.