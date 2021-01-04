Ernsts’ Tax Relief Bill Signed into Law

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) successfully passed her bipartisan legislation with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to provide tax relief to the individuals, families, and small businesses in presidentially declared disaster areas, including those impacted by the Iowa derecho this summer. The bill was recently signed into law as part of the year-end package.

“As Iowans continue to recover from the devastating derecho that swept across our state in the summer, this new law will remove burdensome taxes and penalties and provide Iowa families, communities, and businesses more relief and support during these challenging times,” said Senator Joni Ernst.

The Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 provides tax relief for individuals and businesses in presidentially declared disaster areas for major disasters declared on or after July 1, 2020, through the period ending 60 days after the date of enactment. Ernst worked with her fellow Iowan, Senator Chuck Grassley, on this measure.

The bipartisan bill: