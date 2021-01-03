Clarence C. Hrubes, 91, of Garner passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Clarence Cletus Hrubes, Son of Jilji and Rose (Hejlik) Hrubes, was born August 4, 1929 on the family farm south of Duncan. He attended country school in Liberty Township up to the eighth grade. After graduation he stayed home to help his parents with farming and also worked for relatives and neighbors. On January 18, 1952 Clarence was drafted into the US Army. He was part of the Third Armored Division and was stationed in Fort Knox Kentucky where he was a supply clerk. On June 28, 1955 he married the love of his life Joan Lemke at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They made their home on the family farm south of Duncan where they raised their family. Clarence continued farming and in 1956 got into the cattle business. He was well known in the area and surrounding states for his clean red and white cattle truck with Hrubes written across the top. From 1953 to 1960 he also played in the family band known as Ray’s Accordion Band with his five brothers and one sister. In 1987 he got into the used car business and gained a wide reputation as specializing in Buicks. During September of 1997 they moved from the farm to Garner. Joys of his life included spending time with family and friends, trips to the casinos, socializing, dancing and listening to old time music. Clarence also enjoyed detailing his vehicles.

He was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Catholic Workman and American Legion.

Clarence is survived by his four children, Gaylord (Marie) Hrubes of Urbana, Patti Hrubes of Mason City, Mike (Char) Hrubes of Garner and Suzette Hrubes of Chandler AZ; a son-in-law, Tom Devine of Ames; grandchildren, Megan Rawlins and son, Lucas, Dana (Steven) Arenas and children, Elisa and Gemma and their son, Noah, Caleb (Chelsea) Hrubes, Rachel (Jerod) Storck and their sons, Haydon and Hunter of Houston, TX, Christopher (Julie) Devine and their sons, Jarod, Jonus, Jesse and Jayden, Timothy (Susan) Devine and their children, Kenzie, Madison and Bentley, Lacey Hrubes and special friend, Scott, and children, Amara and Coewhan, Joshua (Brittany) Hrubes and children, Kipton and Nora, Brandi (Collin) Hrubes Rogers; a brother-in-law, Earl (Kathi) Lemke of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; son, Terry; daughter; Renee Devine; ten siblings and their spouses; and parents-in-law, Walter and Myrtle (Geisler) Lemke.

