Worth County 4-H State Recognition Workshops January 9th and January 23rd

Saturday, January 2nd

Iowa State University Football vs. Oregon 1:00 PM Airtime 3:05 Kickoff KIOW

Sunday, January 3rd

Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at University of Texas 1:30 PM Airtime 2:05 Tipoff KIOW

Monday, January 4th

Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, January 5th

Forest City Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Belmond-Klemme JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/Video Stream

Lake Mills Basketball vs North Iowa Video Stream 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Texas Following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Thursday, January 7th

Forest City Wrestling vs. Lake Mills and West Fork at North Butler 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KIOW/Video Stream

West Hancock Wrestling vs Eagle Grove, GHV, and North Union 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KHAM/Video Stream

Friday, January 8th

Forest City Basketball at Lake Mills 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/Video Stream/Lake Mills Video Stream

KHAM – West Hancock Basketball vs Bishop Garrigan JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/Video Stream

Lake Mills Basketball vs Forest City 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff Lake Mills Video Stream

Saturday, January 9th

Forest City Basketball at Clear Lake 12:45 PM Airtime 1:00 PM Tipoff KIOW/Video Stream

Algona Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura s Algona 1:30 PM Airtime 1:45 Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Presentation Basketball at Waldorf University 2:55 PM Airtime 3:00 PM Tipoff KHAM

Sunday, January 10th

Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech University 2:30 PM Airtime 3:05 PM Tipoff KIOW