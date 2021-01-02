Winnebago County Board to Hold an Organizational Meeting

On Monday, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hold their organizational meeting. The morning meeting starts at 7:45am with a cash count in the Treasurer’s Office. Then the board will move to the Supervisors Room where they will determine a Chairman and Vice Chairman. The supervisors will make several appointments to various boards, approve county holidays, and determine other organizational duties.

Because of the COVID-19 conditions, the Treasurer will ask to postpone tax sales for another month purely as a safety precaution. This will be followed by possible approval of the Master Matrix resolution.

The board will also hear from the County Drainage Clerk on upcoming projects along with current ones. Then secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will address the current state of county roads.