Snowshoeing Program Offered

If you’ve ever wanted to try snowshoeing, now is your chance! The Winnebago County Conservation Board is teaming up with NIACC to offer an Interpretive Snowshoe Hike at Pilot Knob State Park east of Forest City. The program will be held on Saturday afternoon, January 30th, beginning at 1:00 PM.

During the program, people will learn about the history of snowshoeing, different types of snowshoes, and snowshoeing techniques. Then, everyone will head out on the trails for a guided, interpretive snowshoe hike led by Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls. During the hike, the group will stop along the way to observe and learn about the birds, deer, and other animals that call the park home!

Since this event is in conjunction with NIACC’s Community Education Program, preregistration is required by calling NIACC at 641-422-4358 and registering for Class #7955. There is a $15 fee for the program. For more information about the Interpretive Snowshoe Hike, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.