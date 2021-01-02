Hancock County Board to Meet

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. After electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the year, the board will make several appointments to several boards and positions. This will include a K9 Deputy for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Hiscocks will make a presentation for both the Britt Draft Horse Association and the Hancock County Ag Society for budget requests.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will address the board on current and future projects and repairs. This will be followed by Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders discussing the current future drainage projects for the county and shard drainage districts.

At 11:30am, the board will discuss the Hancock County Infectious Disease Action Plan COVID-19 Pandemic. They may consider revisions or additions to the plan.

At 12pm, the board will go into it’s first closed session of the new year and will discuss the purchase of real estate for the county.