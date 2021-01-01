YMCA is Looking for Youth Basketball Players

The new year will begin with some exciting programs at the Forest City YMCA. The activities include a new basketball program which will roll out around the middle of January according to Tony Reynolds, Director of Activities at the Forest City YMCA.

Those who are interested in getting their 3 year old to Kindergarten student involved in the program should contact the YMCA for further details. However there are more levels of basketball programs that have been scheduled such as the Starters League for first thru third grade.

Reynolds explained that the programs follow a certain structure for each student involved.

Those who are interested in getting their children involved in the basketball programs or any of the other programs and classes should contact the YMCA in Forest City at (641) 585-5220.