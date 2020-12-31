Emmetsburg Man Charged with Insurance Fraud

Andrew Joyce of Emmetsburg, was charged with one count of Ongoing Criminal Conduct (B Felony), one count of Theft 1st Degree (Class C Felony), one count of Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony), and one count of Failure to Trust Preneed Funeral Services (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.



The charges against Joyce stem from an investigation which began in 2019. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, Joyce, while acting as an Iowa funeral director licensed to sell preneed funeral insurance policies, failed to comply with the requirements of Iowa Code chapter 523A. A Cease and Desist order was previously issued against Joyce by the Iowa Insurance Division in October of 2019.

On December 29th, 2020 Joyce was charged and posted bond with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.