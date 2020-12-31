COVID Vaccines Arrive in Winnebago County

COVID-19 vaccines have begun to make their way into northern Iowa and Winnebago County is one area where they have arrived. However, there are distribution rules in place which the Winnebago County Health Department must adhere to. Allison Rice, a registered nurse with Winnebago County Health Department explained that there are specific groups of people who are in line to get the vaccine.

According to Rice, these groups meet a certain criteria and future opportunities for remaining groups are being worked out as the vaccine is produced.

Rice stated that once the timelines have been established and future groups can be vaccinated, the Winnebago County Health Department will make public the dates and times on KIOW and on Facebook.