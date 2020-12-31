Area COVID Cases Decline

COVID-19 cases are on the decline. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says the situation is improving for the area.

Hospitalization numbers are still a concern with the latest numbers.

Vaccines have arrived in the local area and are being administered as per state and federal regulations.

Officials continue to stress the need the mask up, wash hands, and keep social distance even as a new strain of the virus has evidently found its way into the United States.