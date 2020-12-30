Forest City School Loop Now Enforced

The Forest City Community School District in cooperation with city government have begun to implement the one way loop in front of the Middle School/High School. Traffic is now directed to enter the Middle School/High School complex on West Street only. No one will be able to turn left (west) from North Best Street on West K Street.

The loop was established for safety reasons and to alleviate traffic issues going in and out of the complex. The Forest City Council approved the directional change in a recent meeting.