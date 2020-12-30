Brock Moore Commits to Wrestle for DIII Powerhouse

Forest City senior Brock Moore has left his mark on the Indians wrestling program with more to accomplish. But before he gears up for another postseason run, Moore has decided his future plans.

Brock announced yesterday he was committing to the reigning NCAA DIII National Champs, Augsburg University. That last title for the Auggies came in 2019, but with the NCAA Championships called off last year due to COVID-19, the Auggies are the top dogs.

Moore is one of only 20 Forest City wrestlers to reach 100 career wins; he did so last season on his way to the state wrestling tournament for the first time. Moore would go on to finish 6th place ending the season with a 41-16 record.

Brock’s name is all over the Forest City wrestling record book. He came into this season 22nd all-time in takedowns, 12th all-time in falls, 11th all-time in escapes, and is tied with Alex Paulson for the second-fastest pin in school history – 8-seconds. Before the season started, Moore needed 43 more escapes and 21 more falls to reach the top of those career lists. He racked up 38 escapes last year as a junior, which is the 9th most in a season.

Augsburg, located in Minneapolis, is coached by the two-time national coach of the year Jeff Moulsoff. Moulsoff has recorded a 67-15 dual record in six years at the helm. His Auggies have won three national team championships, 14 individual championships and has coached 70 wrestlers to NCAA DIII All-American honors.

Moore will join fellow Iowan Carson Murray – a West Des Moines Dowling prep – on the Auggies roster next season.