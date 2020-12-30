’20-’21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 16

This Week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Jayden Frank helped GHV end the first half of the season on a three-game win streak. Last week, the Cardinals were 2-0 behind monster games from Frank.

In a win over North Iowa on Monday, Jayden shot 80% from the floor scoring 21 points. She also added four steals, four assists, one block, and two rebounds. Tuesday, GHV beat Eagle Grove 58-26, and Frank, an Iowa Central Women’s Basketball commit, accumulated a double-double – 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also added three assists and one block. The week also brought her 800th career point and 400th career rebound.